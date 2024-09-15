AP: 3 IPS officers suspended in actress Kadambari Jethwani arrest case

In a significant development, three IPS officers have been placed under suspension by the government following the controversial arrest of Mumbai actress Kadambari Jethwani.

The suspensions were enacted following an inquiry into procedural lapses and misconduct. The officers were suspended under Rule 3 (1) of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

The IPS officers – Kanthi Rana Tata, former Vijayawada police commissioner; Vishal Gunni, former Vijayawada deputy commissioner of police and P Sitharama Anjaneyulu, former director general of police, intelligence department – have been placed under suspension.

Allegations against the officers

Kanthi Rana Tata has been charged for failing to properly supervise the investigation. Arresting the actress on oral instructions from his superior on January 31 sans the FIR. Arranged for officers to fly to Mumbai for the arrest without proper written orders or due diligence.

Vishal Gunni has been charged for failing to thoroughly examine the complaint before arresting the actress. Travelled to Mumbai on February 2 for the arrest without a proper written order as well as acting on oral instructions. The officer arrested the actress shortly after the FIR was filed.

P Sitharama Anjaneyulu has been charged for directing the actress’s arrest on January 31, without an FIR. Investigations were carried out on insufficient information and improper documentation.

What is the case about

The case revolves around the arrest of Kadambari Jethwani and her family members early this year based on a complaint lodged by YSRCP leader Kukala Vidyasagar who alleged the actress scammed him in a land deal.

On September 13, Jethwani registered a complaint in the Ibrahimpatnam district police station alleging a false case was booked against her.

Police registered a case against Vidyasagar and others under various Sections, including 467 of IPC, (forgery of valuable security), and called for a detailed probe.

Additionally two police officers – former West Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K Hanumantha Rao and former Ibrahimpatnam inspector M Satyanarayana – have already been suspended in the case.