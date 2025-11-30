AP: 375 pregnant women shifted to hospitals amid cyclone Ditwah alert

Amaravati, Nov 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Government on Sunday said that nearly 7,900 pregnant women nearing delivery have been identified in the districts, where cyclone Ditwah is expected to bring more rainfall and 375 of them have already been shifted to hospitals as a precautionary measure.

Andhra Pradesh medical, health and family welfare Commissioner Veerapandian said that the Medical and Health Department is taking steps to move the remaining women to nearby hospitals to ensure timely medical care.

“A total of 7,871 pregnant women due for delivery soon have been identified, and 375 of them have already been shifted to hospitals as a safety measure,” said Veerapandian in an official press release.

Also Read Cyclone Ditwah to intensify rainfall across Andhra Pradesh: IMD

The Commissioner noted that medical staff across ten districts have been instructed to remain vigilant, and hospital superintendents were directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the cyclone impact.

He said that arrangements are also being made to conduct medical camps depending on the severity of cyclone Ditwah in various regions.