AP: 375 pregnant women shifted to hospitals amid cyclone Ditwah alert

He said that arrangements are also being made to conduct medical camps depending on the severity of cyclone Ditwah in various regions.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th November 2025 10:39 pm IST
pregnant mother
Representatives Image

Amaravati, Nov 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Government on Sunday said that nearly 7,900 pregnant women nearing delivery have been identified in the districts, where cyclone Ditwah is expected to bring more rainfall and 375 of them have already been shifted to hospitals as a precautionary measure.

Andhra Pradesh medical, health and family welfare Commissioner Veerapandian said that the Medical and Health Department is taking steps to move the remaining women to nearby hospitals to ensure timely medical care.

“A total of 7,871 pregnant women due for delivery soon have been identified, and 375 of them have already been shifted to hospitals as a safety measure,” said Veerapandian in an official press release.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

The Commissioner noted that medical staff across ten districts have been instructed to remain vigilant, and hospital superintendents were directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the cyclone impact.

He said that arrangements are also being made to conduct medical camps depending on the severity of cyclone Ditwah in various regions.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th November 2025 10:39 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button