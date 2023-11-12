AP: 5 persons injured after car hits lorry in Rajamahendravaram

Published: 12th November 2023 9:51 pm IST
Rajamahendravaram: Five persons, including two children, are seriously injured after the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry on Sunday evening, police said.

The accident took place on the national highway in Gandepalli in Kakinada district. The Wagon R car in which the five persons were travelling hit a lorry coming towards Rajamahendravaram from Visakhapatnam, the police said.

Highway personnel and Gandepalli police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Rajahmundry Government Hospital.

All five are seriously injured, with one person in critical condition.

