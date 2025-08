Machilipatnam: An agricultural labourer died and two others were injured in a lightning incident following heavy rains in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Koduru mandal in the Avinagadda Assembly constituency.

Also Read Six migrant workers killed in granite quarry accident in Andhra

G Kondalamma (30), who was working in the field, was killed after lightning struck her.

The body has been sent to for post-mortem and a case has been registered at the Koduru police station.