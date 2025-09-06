AP: Bengaluru devotee donates over Rs 1 cr to TTD hospital

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu temple in the world.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)
Tirupati: A devotee from Bengaluru donated over Rs 1 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ Sri Balaji Aarogya Varaprasadini scheme.

The donor handed over the demand draft to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman BR Naidu at his camp office in Tirumala.

“An anonymous devotee from Bengaluru has donated Rs 1,00,50,000 (Rs One Crore Fifty Thousand) towards the Sri Balaji Aarogya Varaprasadini Scheme,” said the temple body in an official release late on Friday.

Linked to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), a TTD institution, Sri Balaji Aarogya Varaprasadini Scheme (SBAVPS) aims to offer state-of-the-art health services to poor and disabled persons.

