AP: CBI arrests post office official for bribery in Bhimavaram

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Bhimavaram Division, West Godavari District (Andhra Pradesh) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 2.5 lakh from a postal department employee.

A case was registered against the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Bhimavaram Division, West Godavari District (Andhra Pradesh) after it was alleged that the official issued an order for suspension of the complainant on November 30 on the grounds of registration of a criminal case against him and the same was under trial.

It was further alleged that the accused initially demanded a bribe of Rs. 10 lakh from the complainant for revoking his suspension. After negotiation, the accused officer allegedly reduced the bribe amount to Rs. 2.5 lakh.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 2.5 lakh. Searches were conducted at the residence and office premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused was produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Vijayawada, and was remanded to judicial custody