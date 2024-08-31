AP Chambers Business Expo 2024 from Sept 27-29 in Vijayawada

Amaravati: Aimed at strengthening trade and commerce, the Andhra Pradesh chambers of commerce and industry federation (AP Chambers) is set to host the AP Chambers Business Expo 2024, from September 27 to 29 in Vijayawada.

The expo is expected to feature 160 plus exhibitors and attract around 30,000 people to offer a platform for collaboration, business growth, networking, and knowledge exchange.

“Will attract a diverse audience including industries, MSMEs, industry professionals, innovators, real estate firms, service providers, and consumers from across the region,” said AP chambers in a press release on Friday.

Manufacturing, services, banking, automobile, infrastructure and real estate, food processing, hospitality and tourism, MSME, and women entrepreneurs will also participate in the event.

Featuring parallel sectoral seminars with ministers, bureaucrats, and subject matter experts, the expo aims to offer a unique platform.

AP Chambers lined up a curtain raiser for the event on September 10 in Vijayawada and will host MSME minister K Srinivas as the chief guest.

