AP Chambers to set up helpdesk to woo NRI investments into state

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry Federation on Monday said it will launch a helpdesk to support NRIs interested to make investments in the state.

The Chambers reached out to about 300 NRIs from across the globe and solicited investments in the state.

“AP Chambers has planned to set up a help desk to support NRIs to materialise their investments. The chambers also decided to have sector-wise virtual meets in the coming days to nurture investment ideas,” it said in a press release.

P Bhaskar Rao, president, AP Chambers, who is currently on a tour in the US, virtually interacted with them and briefed them on the available opportunities.

High potential sectors such as food processing, fisheries, textiles, infrastructure, logistics, IT & electronics, hospitality, pharmaceutical and other fields were showcased.

JA Chowdary, who worked with N Chandrababu Naidu-led governments in the past also joined the online session and informed the NRIs that a ‘Startup Bus Yatra’ is being contemplated to be flagged by the CM on September 30 from Amaravati.

Incidentally, the NRIs evinced interest to visit the state in the next two to three months to hold discussions with AP Chambers and the state government.

AP Chambers promised local support to the NRIs to nurture their investment plans.