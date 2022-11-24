AP: Chandrababu Naidu blames YSRCP for water crisis in the state

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday blamed the YSRCP government for the water crisis in Andhra Pradesh.

Participating as the chief guest for the state-wide seminar on ‘Idemi Kharma Aqua rytanganiki’ (what is this ill-fate for aquaculture), Naidu said that the policies of the state government should always be in favour of the farming sector but this government is only trying to have an upper hand on all the sectors.

“Those who ruled the state earlier had always worked for the betterment of all systems but due to the wicked policies of this Government, aqua farmers are suffering a lot now,” he observed.

“The chief minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, always thinks of his share in every decision that he takes and he works only to mint money,” the TDP national president alleged. “Prices of all commodities, including petrol and diesel, are skyrocketing only in Andhra Pradesh and even the prices of essential commodities and power tariffs too highest in the state,” he remarked.

“The ‘Badudee Badudu’ program organised by the TDP to highlight the highest tax structure in the state evoked tremendous response from the public,” he claimed. ”When the TDP was in power, we encouraged every sector, including agriculture and aquaculture but now no Minimum Support Price (MSP) is being paid for any farm product, leave alone aqua products,” he said.

The aqua production was encouraged in the state, including in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema areas, when the TDP was in power and horticulture was very encouraging but now both aquaculture and horticulture suffered a lot, he remarked. Observing that ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’, the former chief minister said that destroying the whole system now pushing AP into deep crisis. “The whole farming community is facing several problems now and aquaculture has fallen a victim to the inefficiency of the administration,” he remarked.

Naidu asked why the ministers, who held a meeting on aquaculture did not speak to the farmers. The situation in the state has come to a level that the aqua farmers are resorting to dying by suicide, he said.

The TDP supremo felt that several enactments have been made only to control the aqua farmers. The new legislations are only aimed at making money by looting the farmers, he remarked.

”I am promising that quality seed and feed will be supplied to the farmers,” he said. Naidu felt that if Jagan is ready to sacrifice his commission, he too can give subsidies for power and products.

The TDP national president said that the chief minister is ruling the State by threatening evryone, including those in the film industry. ”Even our state party unit chief, Mr Atchen Naidu, is no exception,” Naidu remarked.

Why Mr Jagan is harassing the farmers who sacrificed their lands for the sake of Amaravathi, the former chief minister asked. ”During my visit to Kurnool it is made quite clear that three capitals is not possible,” he stated.

Since the AP High Court has ordered for CBI probe into the cases pending against Mr Kakani Goverdhan Reddy, he should be immediately removed from the cabinet, Naidu said and expressed doubts whether Jagan will initiate such action as he too is facing cases. He called upon the farmers across the State to fight for justice to aqua farmers and the TDP we will certainly stand by them.