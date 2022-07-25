AP: CM holds review meet with revenue earning departments

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a review meeting on revenue earning departments including Excise, Revenue, Municipal Administration, Mines, and Forest Department, and directed the officials to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tax collection without leaving scope for any legal disputes.

During the meeting, the chief minister stressed the need to resolve complaints and objections filed by taxpayers a priority basis to have a smooth flow of taxes. Officials have been instructed to use state-of-the-art technology to restrict tax evasion and the use of fake bills.

He also stressed the need to adopt stringent measures to prevent corruption in Sub-Registrar offices and other government offices.

While asserting that corruption can be eradicated through strong measures, the chief minister has directed the toll-free number of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in government hospitals and offices.

The authorities have been asked to keep a track of the complaints filed through the toll-free number.

As officials stated that the permissions for the Red Sandal auction will be obtained from the Centre soon, the chief minister cautioned them to act carefully in securing the stock currently under the control of the Forest Department and told them to verify the stock every month and update the details.

Reviewing Excise, he directed the officials to prevent the manufacturing and supply of illicit liquor across the state. He said that women police played a vital role in curbing illegal liquor in villages and asked the authorities to frame an SOP based on the women police in village secretariats.

On this occasion, the chief minister also reviewed the auction of Agrigold assets and directed the authorities to resolve the disputes at the earliest possible. As promised, the government had paid Rs 905.57 crore to Agrigold victims.

