AP: After Godavari floods wreak havoc, CM Jagan tours districts

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the flood-affected areas in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday and shall interact with flood victims.

Jagan will be touring Pucchakayalavaripeta, Arigelavaripeta, Vudimudilanka, and Mekalapalem to take stalk of the relief measures following the floods in Godavari River. It is to be noted that the river rose above danger levels as a result of incessant rains last week.

The flood peaked to a maximum of 25.80 lakh cusecs on July 16, affecting more than 3.60 lakh population in six districts of AP, with Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema, and Eluru bearing the brunt of it. The government reported four deaths in heavy rain and flood-related incidents in the affected districts over the past week.

The government had to evacuate approximately two lakh persons from the affected habitations and lodge over 1.43 lakh of them in relief camps. Life, though, has not completely returned to normal in various parts of these districts as the flood-hit residents were struggling to clean up the mess left behind by the deluge.

As per SDMA data, agricultural crops in 3,403 hectares and horticultural crops in 8,627 hectares were damaged in the flood. Roads to a length of about 1,000 km were also damaged.

(With inputs from PTI)