AP CM inaugurates yagnas for welfare of state

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated the ritual session of the six-day-long yagnas being conducted for the welfare and prosperity of the state.

He attended the ‘Ahtottara Satha kundatmaka’ (108) chandi, rudra, raja syamala, sudarshana sahitha sri lakshmi maha yagnam at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium.

“The Chief Minister offered special pujas at the goshala giving aarati to the sacred cow Kapila besides participating in akhanda deeparaadhana. Yagna purohits (priests) recited vedic hymns,” according to a release from the state government.

The yagnas will culminate on Wednesday under Reddy’s leadership with ‘Maha Purnahuti’ (offerings of grains into the fire).

The six-day programme will feature four tents, witnessing the participation of more than 520 priests.

Besides the yagna, several other spiritual programmes will also be held.