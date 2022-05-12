AP: CM Jagan calls for early Kharif season among key cabinet decisions

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called for an early Kharif season while chairing a cabinet meeting on major decisions for the next five years.

The chief minister also emphasised on releasing water from the Godavari Delta by June 1 while water from the Krishna delta is expected to be released by June 10. Similarly farmers form the of ayacut of Somasila, Gandikota, Chitravati, Bramhamsagar projects from July 10 and Nagarjuna Sagar project from July 15.

Sheding light on the highlights of the cabinet meeting, Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu said water will be released to ayacut farmers of Rayalaseema region under Gorakallu reservoir, Owk, Gandi and SRBC from June 30. He further added that these dates are announced in advance so that farmers are prepared.

In his address to the media, information and Public relations minister Chelluboina Venugopal Krishna said the cabinet has approved AP Wxport Promotion policy 2022-27, along with AP Logistics Policy 2022-27. “The cabinet also approved bioethanol project to Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited ( KRIBHCO) at Sarvepally in Venkatachalam of SPSR Nellore district,” added the minister.

He said the cabinet has approved the creation of 16 additional posts in Lokayukta. The AP cabinet will upgrade the Primary health care to Community health care center in Pamarru of Krishna district. A Government Degree College for women is likely to be setup in Pulivendula along with sanctioning of 26 teaching and 10 non teaching posts.

The cabinet also planned to raise a loan of Rs 1600 crore from banks in order to enhance agriculture and agricultural activities. The loans could also ensure connectivity from farmgate to markets, which will eventually benefit the farmers.

Krishna further said, “the cabinet has sanctioned eight deputy managers and 22 assistant managers posts in State Cooperative Marketing Federation and also for setting up Agriculture University at MRR Charitable trust in the name of Late Mekapati Goutham Reddy at Udayagiri in SPSR Nellore district.” He went on to list out the allotment of land to various entities for development works.

Krishna said the cabinet also approved of Matyakara Bharoasa on May 13, YSR Rytu Bharosa on May 16, launch of Animal Ambulance on May 19, distribution of 3000 tractors and 402 combined harvesters in 4,014 Community hiring centers on June 6, YSR Crop Insurance on June 14 and Amma Vodi on June 21