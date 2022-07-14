AP: CM Jagan to conduct aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will conduct an aerial review of the flood-hit areas of the Godavari region on Friday.

While reviewing the situation, the chief minister instructed his officials to stay vigilant and arrange relief camps with the required facilities to keep people safe.

He directed the officials to keep an eye on the situation at Polavaram and Dhavaleswaram from time to time and alert the people of low-lying areas.

Officials informed the chief minister that the flood water is likely to increase in the next 24 to 48 hours. It can go up to 23-24 lakh cusecs, as the water from all the reservoirs in the Godavari basin including Sriram Sagar in Telangana is being released.