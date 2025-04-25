AP CM Naidu promotes rapid development through PPP mode

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to promote large-scale development projects through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for accelerated growth.

Naidu said on Thursday that PPP is the most effective path to achieve the Swarnandhra-2047 vision and attract substantial investments into the state’s development ecosystem.

“To drive rapid growth through PPP, we must tap every available resource and efficient mineral management is important to get additional revenue,” an official press release quoted Naidu as saying.

Also Read AP CM Naidu receives mortal remains of Pahalgam terror attack victim

He also said that the previous PPP initiatives had delivered good results. He further reviewed ways to expand PPP implementation, with officials at the secretariat. He emphasised prioritising PPP in roads, ports, healthcare, tourism and public facilities by treating each district as a self-contained development unit.

Naidu noted that such partnership helps boost capital expenditure within the state budget and directly supports development targets. Centre promotes such planning through the India Infrastructure Project Development Fund.

Officials were instructed to resolve issues like land allocation delays, permit bottlenecks and disputes. Ignoring PPP agreements earlier had caused long-term losses, he remarked.

Meanwhile, officials appraised the chief minister that the detailed project reports (DPRs) are ready for 1,422 km across 20 roads under PPP. This could potentially extend to 8,893 km depending on feasibility and state planning, they said

Naidu said that the government will seek support from the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NABFiD) and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) for new initiatives. Tourism and logistics will be enhanced by leveraging India’s third-largest coastline and capital city growth.