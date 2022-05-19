AP: CM orders implementation of Nadu Nedu scheme across schools

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday ordered officials to implement the Nadu Nedu scheme in schools across the state.

The scheme has entered its second phase of implementation and the chief minister has ordered its complete implementation by the end of this month.

He instructed officials to focus on TMF, SMF and Gorumuddha programmes and implement them with efficiency and quality to achieve desired targets.

“Junior colleges are being increased from 400 to 1200 and also the government is ensuring one junior college or KGBV or high school plus for girls in each mandal and directed the officials to create awareness among people,” added the chief minister.

He instructed the officials to emphasise infrastructure in schools and maintenance of toilets. He instructed the officials not to compromise over quality of kits to be distributed under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and added to be prepared for Amma Vodi scheme in June.

Officials informed Jagan that 23,975 schools are being revamped at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore under the second phase of Nadu Nedu scheme. They will be launching Google Read Along App on May 20, which will be helpful for learning English and Phonetics.

“It is prepared with the help of Google. 8.21 lakh students have opted for laptops instead of money under Amma Vodi scheme and 33 new classrooms were made available through Nadu Nedu scheme,” they added.

The students of Bendapudi ZP High school who met the chief minister said they attained fluency in English with his inspiration. He then instructed the officials to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure to teach English in schools based on the teaching methodology of Bendapudi Zilla Parishad High school English teacher.

He asked officials to emphasise on dialect and accent of the language. Ensure Google Read Along App is installed in every teacher’s mobile.