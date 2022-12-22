AP: Cops nab 4 persons for transporting cannabis

Visakhapatnam: The Sileru Police of ASR district nabbed four persons, including two techies and an engineering graduate, for transporting cannabis.



The police said it seized four kgs of cannabis in two packets, along with three mobile phones, Rs 750 in cash and a four-wheeler bearing a Telangana plate.



Sub-Inspector J Ramakrishna caught the accused at Genco Inspection Centre late on Tuesday night. The accused were aged under 25 years, he added.

Also Read Gaiety marks Andhra Pradesh CM’s birthday

According to the police, the accused were transporting cannabis from Sileru to Hyderabad via the Bhadrachalam, by car.



Rama Krishna said students and youth, who visit Vizag as tourists, procure small quantities of cannabis.

He said, “Sileru Police registered a case under section 20 (b)(ii)(B) and section 25 read with 8 (c) of the NDPS Act and the accused were produced before the court.”