AP: Couple dies by suicide life as parents oppose relationship

Hyderabad: Unable to accept their parents’ rejection of their relationship, a young couple allegedly died by suicide separately on September 27 and 28 in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district

Gopikrishna and Lakshmi Priyanka, both 20, were pursuing B Tech from NRIT College in Guntur. They had decided to get married on September 5 and approached the Pattabipuram police for protection.

Gopikrishna and Lakshmi Priyanka’s families, who staunchly opposed their relationship, were called and a counselling session was held at the station.

However, the young lovers were adamant that they would live on their own terms and left the police station.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Andhra Pradesh police confirmed that the couple died by suicide on September 27 and 28 in separate incidents. Gopikrishna died by suicide on September 27 as he jumped in front of a train travelling from Guntur to Markapuram.

Upon learning about the suicide, Lakshmi Priyanka also took the extreme step on September 28 by jumping under a train at the Guntur railway station.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.