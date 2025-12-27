AP Dhillon, Tara Sutaria on stage, Veer Pahariya’s reaction goes viral

Hyderabad: Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend, actor Veer Pahariya, attended AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert on Friday night. Several videos from the show are now viral on social media, but one clip has become the biggest talking point. In that moment, AP Dhillon invited Tara on stage, while Veer watched from the crowd.

AP Dhillon Hugs Tara, Gives a Cheek Kiss on Stage

Tara walked on stage in a stylish black dress and joined AP Dhillon under the spotlight. As soon as she stepped up, the singer hugged her and kissed her on the cheek. Soon after, Tara and AP were seen grooving together on stage as he performed his popular tracks. Tara also appeared comfortable during the moment, and at one point, she was seen wrapping her arms around AP’s shoulders while enjoying the performance.

Veer Pahariya’s Reaction

The clip did not just focus on the stage. It also captured Veer’s expression as he watched Tara and AP together. While he was seen lip syncing along to the songs, many social media users claimed he looked “uncomfortable” and “tense,” and the comments section quickly filled up with mixed reactions. Some users said AP should maintain distance, while others felt the moment was being over analysed.

This was not Tara’s first surprise appearance at AP Dhillon’s concert. The story notes that she had earlier attended his Pune concert as well, which has added more curiosity among fans about their on stage moments.

Tara and Veer Made Their Relationship Official

Tara had made her relationship with Veer Instagram official in August this year. In a recent interview, Veer spoke openly about their bond and said they have never shied away from showing love in public. He also shared that one of their most special moments was their first date night, a musical evening where he played the piano and Tara sang until sunrise.