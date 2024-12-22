AP Dhillon vs Diljit Dosanjh: Instagram feud shocks fans

Mumbai: The music world was buzzing recently when AP Dhillon accused fellow Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh of blocking him on Instagram. The drama unfolded during AP Dhillon’s concert in Chandigarh, where he surprised fans with his claims. Here’s a simple breakdown of what went down.

AP Dhillon’s Bold Claim

During his Chandigarh performance, AP Dhillon said, “First unblock me on Instagram and then talk about me.” He also added that despite working for three years, he has never been part of a controversy until now. To back his claim, Dhillon later shared a screen recording on Instagram showing that he was unable to access Diljit’s profile, which appeared blocked.

This statement shocked fans and made headlines across social media. However, things quickly took a turn when Diljit responded.

Diljit Clears the Air

Diljit Dosanjh responded to the accusations in a calm and straightforward manner. He posted a screenshot of AP Dhillon’s profile on Instagram to prove that he had never blocked him. Diljit wrote, “I never blocked you. My issues can be with governments, but not with artists.”

Earlier, Diljit had even shown support for AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla during his Indore concert. He called them his “brothers” and wished them luck with their tours, emphasizing the importance of supporting independent music.

While the feud caught everyone’s attention, both artists are busy with their respective tours. Diljit’s Dil-Luminati India Tour and AP Dhillon’s The Brownprint Tour highlight their dedication to independent music and their fans.