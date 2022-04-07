AP: Doctors perform deliveries without electricity, relatives angry

Hyderabad: It was mayhem at the NTR government hospital, Narsipatnam when doctors performed delivery surgeries on pregnant women under cell phone lights and candles as there was no electricity for hours.

A video has surfaced on Twitter where a woman is sitting with her newborn baby in the dark. People surround her angered by the hospital authorities complaining that the staff had asked them to get candles to perform the surgery.

One such person, speaking to the media said, “My wife was in labour. When we reached here we were asked by the authorities to get candles. Where will we get candles at this hour?”

Many complained there was no generator available. “It felt like hell. There has been no electricity since evening. If such a hospital doesn’t have a generator then how will things proceed,” asked another angry relative.