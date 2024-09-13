AP: Eight dead, thirty injured after bus collides with two trucks

The accident happened at Mogilighat in Chittoor district on Friday afternoon

Eight people died and thirty injured in a terrible accident at Mogilighat in Chittoor district on Friday.

Amaravathi: Eight people died and 30 were injured when a bus collided with two trucks at Mogilighat in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, September 13, afternoon. Some of them who were admitted to the hospital are in critical condition.

The accident took place while the bus was en route from Tirupathi to Bengaluru. The injured have been shifted to Palamaneru Government Hospital for treatment, and more casualties are expected.

Traffic at Mogilighat came to a standstill due to the accident. Police have been clearing the traffic and continuing the rescue efforts.

More details are awaited.

