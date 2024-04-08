AP: Father kills an 18-month-old daughter over her dark skin

Hyderabad: Police authorities registered a case against a man for allegedly poisoning his 18-month-old daughter to death due to her dark complexion.

The accused, Mahesh from Petasannegandla village, fed his daughter Akshaya, ‘prasadam‘ that had been poisoned. Subsequently, the mother discovered her infant unconscious and with a bleeding nose on March 31.

After being taken to the government hospital in Karempudi, the doctors declared her dead.

According to reports, later, the accused forced Shravani, his wife, to admit that the infant passed away from seizures. The baby’s body was promptly buried without allowing time for a careful examination. But the mother of Shravani grew suspicious and asked the panchayat for assistance.

Shravani later filed a report with the local police and told family members about the specifics of the abuse. Shravani complained that Mahesh had previously attempted to kill Akshaya by confining her in a room, hurling her against a wall, and trying to drown her in a tub of water.

Officials said that Shravani had complained to them about her husband and in-laws torturing her since she had given birth to a child with a dark complexion. They frequently stopped her from being with the infant.