Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man was murdered in broad daylight at Bahadurpura in the city on Wednesday.

According to P. Sai Chaitanya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, the deceased, Akhil, was stabbed to death by a person named Shakil.

“We will determine the reason for the murder after nabbing the accused. Special teams have been formed for this purpose,” he said.

A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

Following the murder, commotion prevailed in the area.