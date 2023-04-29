AP: Fire breaks out in boat manufacturing unit, 40 boats gutted

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2023 9:00 am IST

East Godavari: At least 40 boats were gutted after a major fire broke out in a fibre boat manufacturing factory in the Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh.

After receiving word of the blaze, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

A fire department official said, “After getting information, we rushed to the spot and launched an operation to douse the fire.

Around 40 boats were gutted in the fire,” he said.

According to officials, a short circuit may have led to the fire.

Further details are awaited.

