AP: First warning issued as Godavari river swells amid heavy rains

As the spell of heavy rains continued, the first warning was issued at Bhadrachalam in the district on Tuesday, September 10, as the river Godavari crossed the first warning level of 43 feet.

The water level at 11 am was 45.50 feet with a discharge of 10.32 lakh cusecs.

District collector Jitesh V Patil informed that Godavari’s water level may rise further due to substantial inflows from its tributaries, Taliperu, Sabari, and Indravati following heavy rains in their catchment areas.

He urged residents of riverside villages to remain vigilant and stay away from the river.

Red alert in north coastal Andhra as heavy rain wreaks havoc

Heavy rain under the impact of the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal wreaked havoc in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Godavari districts, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting road transport

Heavy rain continued in the undivided districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East Godavari and West Godavari for a second consecutive day on Monday, submerging roads and agriculture fields.

Overflowing rivulets, streams, lakes and irrigation tanks inundated low-lying areas, cutting off dozens of villages.

Also Read Red alert in north coastal Andhra as heavy rain wreaks havoc

The Port Meteorological (MeT) office forecasting more rain and issuing a red alert for a couple of districts, authorities have declared a holiday for educational institutions.

Collectors of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharamaraju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Kakinada have issued the directions.

Authorities closed ghat roads in Alluri Sitharamaraju district in view of the landslide threat due to heavy rain. A minivan got washed away in floods in Srikakulam. Locals managed to save the driver.

Thandava and Kalyanapulova reservoirs in Anakapalli district have reached the danger mark. Two gates of the Thandava reservoir were lifted to release 600 cusecs of water. The water level in the reservoir is 379 feet against the Full Tank Level of 380 feet. Water from the reservoir was flowing over the adjoining road. Authorities alerted people in low-lying areas.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharamaraju and Anakapalli districts.