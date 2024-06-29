AP: Fishermen, police rescue woman from suicide attempt in Godavari river

A team of police, including Sub-Inspector Rattaiah and Constable Leela Kumar, rushed to the scene and sought the help of local fishermen.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th June 2024 10:11 am IST
MOU linking Godavari-Cauvery to put water disputes to end, soon
Godavari River

Rajahmundry: In a coordinated effort, fishermen and police rescued a 40-year-old woman who tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, Dudala Nagalakshmi attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the road-cum-rail bridge following a family dispute.

Also Read
AP to rope in international experts to assess Polavaram’s status: Naidu

As Nagalakshmi leapt into the river, an urgent call from unknown persons prompted an immediate response from the Rajahmundry Two Town Police.

MS Education Academy

A team of police, including Sub-Inspector Rattaiah and Constable Leela Kumar, rushed to the scene and sought the help of local fishermen.

The fishermen, arriving quickly by boat, managed to rescue the struggling woman safely from the river.

The police then took Nagalakshmi to the station, and after counselling handed her over to her relatives.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th June 2024 10:11 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button