AP: Food park worth Rs 29 crores to be set up in Vizianagaram

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) approved the establishment of a food park in Alamandha in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh.

On November 11, last year, the project worth Rs 28.74 crore was approved under the Agro Processing Cluster scheme with an initial grant of Rs 5.9 crore, according to Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel.

The union minister also stated that the completion of projects already approved under the APC scheme would take 24 months in most areas and 30 months in the North Eastern and Himalayan states (Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir & Uttarakhand).

The union minister also disclosed that the government has implemented a number of policy measures and reforms to assist the food processing sector, including the inclusion of food and agro-based processing and cold chain units as agricultural activity under the Priority Sector Lending (PSL) norms in April 2015.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has moved its approval process from product-by-product to ingredient and additive-based.

“A Special Food Processing Fund of Rs 2,000 crore was set up with NABARD to provide affordable credit for investments in setting up Mega Food Parks as well as processing units in the MFPs,” he said.