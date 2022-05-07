AP govt permits price hike of tickets for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’

Hyderabad: According to the latest update, the Andhra Pradesh government has increased the existing ticket prices for Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ by Rs 45 for a 10-day period under the ‘Super High Budget Film Category’.

Movie ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh have long been a source of contention.

The state government has announced that prices will be raised/lowered in accordance with the budget in the most recent amendments to the Cinematography Acts in Andhra Pradesh.

In the same vein, the government granted permission for the makers of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ to add Rs 45 to the original prices set by them.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, has received $188,564 in pre-sales from 648 shows and 223 locations in the US already.

Slated for release on May 12, the movie is directed by Parasuram Petla.