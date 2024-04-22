AP has future only if NDA comes to power: Chandrababu Naidu

Kakinada: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said Andhra Pradesh has a future only if the National Democratic Alliance comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena comes to power.

The opposition leader made this observation at a public meeting in Jaggampeta in Kakinada district as part of his Prajagalam election canvassing tour.

“The state has a future only if the National Democratic Alliance comes to power in the state. Elections are only nominal since the future has been decided by the people to elect the NDA to power both at the Centre and in the state,” said Naidu.

He alleged that YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is “known for his arrogance, destruction and looting”.

Calling on people to remove Reddy from power, he said that a woman cut her thumb in protest in New Delhi over alleged atrocities in the southern state.

Further, Naidu alleged that the ruling party leaders were using highly objectionable language against Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and claimed that TDP or other parties’ leaders did not speak in such a manner.

Promising 20 lakh jobs to youth, Naidu highlighted that the NDA should come to power if youth need employment.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.