AP: Inter 1st year student dies by suicide after fighting with friend over a pen

The incident happened at a private residential junior college in Narsaraopeta of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 16th November 2024 5:13 pm IST
Intermediate first year studetn in AP dies by jumping off the fourth floor of her hostel building after fighting with her roommate over a pen on Saturday.

Amaravati: In a concerning incident, an intermediate student jumped off the fourth floor of her hostel building, after reportedly upset over a fight with her roommate regarding a ‘pen’.

The incident happened in Narsaraopeta in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning, when Jetti Anusha, native of Vellatur village of Bollapalle mandal of Guntur district, who was studying intermediate first year in a private residential junior college, got into a verbal argument with her roommate regarding a pen.

Also Read
Medico from Hyderabad found dead in Philippines

All of a sudden she jumped off from the fourth floor of her hostel building and died on the spot. She was shifted to the hospital immediately, but the doctors pronounced her brought dead.

Narsaraopeta RDO Hemalatha and MRO Venu Gopal and Narsaraopeta rural police, who learned about the incident from the college management, reached the spot and began investigating.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 16th November 2024 5:13 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button