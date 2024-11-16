AP: Inter 1st year student dies by suicide after fighting with friend over a pen

Amaravati: In a concerning incident, an intermediate student jumped off the fourth floor of her hostel building, after reportedly upset over a fight with her roommate regarding a ‘pen’.

The incident happened in Narsaraopeta in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning, when Jetti Anusha, native of Vellatur village of Bollapalle mandal of Guntur district, who was studying intermediate first year in a private residential junior college, got into a verbal argument with her roommate regarding a pen.

All of a sudden she jumped off from the fourth floor of her hostel building and died on the spot. She was shifted to the hospital immediately, but the doctors pronounced her brought dead.

Narsaraopeta RDO Hemalatha and MRO Venu Gopal and Narsaraopeta rural police, who learned about the incident from the college management, reached the spot and began investigating.