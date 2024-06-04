AP: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan wins Pithapuram by 70,279 votes

Amaravati: Pithapuram, the AP assembly constituency, which gathered much hype in the present election saw a high-stake battle between JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and Vanga Geetha Viswanath of YSRCP.



Pawan was expected to secure a majority of over one lakh votes. On expected lines, Pawan Kalyan, who fought the elections with an alliance with BJP and TDP, was able to win from Pithapuram, with a majority of 70,279 votes against his nearest opponent Vanga Geetha Viswanath of YSRCP.

While Pawan Kalyan received 1,39,394 votes, Geetha stood second with 64,115 votes. incidentally, Pawan Kalyan defeated Geetha, who had won as Pithapuram on Praja Rajyam Party (PRAP) ticket in 2009, when the party was founded by Pawan’s elder brother and former MP K Chiranjeevi.

My dear Kalyan babu, thrilled by the massive & fantastic mandate by the people of Andhra Pradesh. You truly are the Game Changer of this elections. You are the Man of The Match ! Your deep concern for the people of AP, your far sight, your heartfelt desire about the State’s… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 4, 2024

Pawan Kalyan’ wife Anna Lezhneva and their son Akira Nandan thanked the supporters of Jana Sena who congratulated the family. Anna took out Pawan’s ‘aarthi’ and applied ‘kumkum’ on his forehead. With folded hands she thanked Pawan’s supporter and got emotional in a video which has now gone viral.

Akira Nandan & Anna Lezhneva greeting the fans at their residence!

pic.twitter.com/X6sDq0Hupw — వై.ఎస్.కాంత్ (@yskanth) June 4, 2024

Pithapuram assembly constituency results 2024

Candidate Party Votes (vote share %) Pawan Kalyan JSP 1,34,394 Vanga Geetha Viwanath YSRCP 64,115 Gowri Mani Bolisetti Independent 1,495

It can be recalled that Pawan Kalyan had a disastrous election year in 2019, when he had lost from the two assembly constituencies from where he had contested. In 2019 assembly elections, he lost from Gajuwaka constituency in Visakhapatnam district to YSRCP candidate T Nagireddy with a margin of around16,000 votes. In the same elections, he also lost from Bhimavaram assembly constituency to YSRCP candidate Grandhi Srinivas by a margin of around 8,000 votes. That was Pawan Kalyan’s electoral debut after he launched Jana Sena Party.

In 2019 assembly elections, JSP candidate Makineedi Seshu Kumar could secure only the third place, by getting 28,011 votes in Pithapuram. Her vote share was 15 %.

Pithapuram assembly constituency results 2019

Candidate Party Votes (Vote share %) Dorababu Pendem YSRCPP 83,459 (44.71) SVSN Varma TDP 68,467 (36.68) Makineedi Seshu Kumar JSP 28,011 (15)

It is worth mentioning that in 2014 assembly elections, SVSN Verma, an independent candidate had won from Pithapuram by securing 97,511 votes (57.59 % vote share).

Pithapuram assembly constituency results 2014