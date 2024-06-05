AP: KA Paul to move court against poll officials of not providing CCTV footage

Amaravati: Praja Shanthi Party chief Dr KA Paul has alleged that the official machinery prevented lakhs of votes from getting polled for him. Accusing the election officials of not sharing the CCTV links with the contesting candidate, Paul, who contested from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha segment, said that he had approached the courts of law for justice, and the hearing was scheduled on June 6.

Speaking with media persons at a counting center on Tuesday, Paul lamented that he hasn’t received a single vote in eight polling booths, and in 235 polling booth of Murali Nagar, where 22 of his family members including his father, brother and sister had their votes, he received only four votes.

KA Paul : “నాకు నా కుటుంబ సభ్యులు 22 మంది ఓట్లు వేస్తే… కేవలం నాలుగు ఓట్లు పడ్డాయి” pic.twitter.com/G2zMDqkPBR — BigBoss Telugu Views (@BBTeluguViews) June 4, 2024

He questioned how that was possible, when the polling officials had informed him that he was leading during the counting of votes on Tuesday.

Sensing a conspiracy in the way lakhs of votes meant for him were prevented from getting polled in his favour, Paul urged the people to imagine the plight of the state.

He also recalled that it was he, who had made TDP chief Nara Chandrababhu Naidu the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1995, when he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was just an MLA from Gujarat.

Dr. K.A. Paul casting his vote, urging all others to go to the polling booths and exercise their precious right to vote. pic.twitter.com/pnO6aAwjKZ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 13, 2024

He also claimed that he has donated thousands of crores for the welfare of the people.