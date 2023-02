Hyderabad: A ladle containing liquid steel spilled on the ground at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s Steel Melting Ship-2. Nine workers were critically hurt as a result of the tragedy.

At least 8 persons were injured, after an #explosion in the ladle, which was carrying liquid steel, in the SMS-II in #Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, 6 of them were contract workers and 2 parmanent workers were injured. The injured were shifted to hospital.#Vizag #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/Holou4COx0 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 11, 2023

One DGM, two permanent employees, and six contract workers were among those hurt, according to preliminary information. The victims have been transferred to Visakha General Hospital for treatment.