AP: Locomotive of passenger train derails, no passenger injured

Visakhapatnam: The locomotive of the Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna passenger special train derailed in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening but only the loco pilot was injured, officials said.

Railway officials said the locomotive derailed near Kothavalasa station.

The first coach (second-class-cum luggage coach) was said to have been entangled.

However, a tragedy was averted as none of the bogies got derailed and there were no injuries to passengers.

Major accident averted as Visakha – Raighad passenger train derails near Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram district.



No casualties reported in the incident. Reason yet to be known.



According to Railway officials, only Locomotive got derailed. Other services are normal. #Train #Andhra pic.twitter.com/3BjAe2W2JJ — Apoorva Jayachandran (@Jay_Apoorva18) March 10, 2024

The train (number 08504) was heading to Bhawanipatna in Odsiha’s Kalahandi district.

Officials said the locomotive jumped off the rails while starting from the downline loop near Kothavalasa railway station. The train was entering route number two from the station where it had a halt.

Senior officials rushed to the spot and pressed the available locomotive at the station to detach the rear portion of the train.

Except for the derailed locomotive and the first coach, all the coaches were removed.

Vizianagaram district had seen a major train accident in October last year. Fourteen passengers were killed and more than 50 injured when the Rayagada passenger train rammed into the Visakhapatnam-Palasa train from behind on October 29, 2023.