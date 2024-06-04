AP Lok Sabha polls: Nara Lokesh wins Mangalagiri seat by 91,413 votes

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has won the election from Mangalagiri assembly constituency by a margin of 91,413 votes by defeating his nearest rival YSRCP candidate Murugudu Lavanya. Lokesh had lost the 2019 assembly from here in the hands of YSRCP’s Alla Ramakrishna Reddy by a margin of 5,337 votes.

Nominated as an MLC in 2014 when TDP was in power, Lokesh has struggled to win the electorate in 2019. He will be entering the AP assembly for the first time now, as he, along with his party, have cruised their way to power in the state by decimating the YSRCP in 2024 assembly elections.

In the fifteen times election were held in the constituency, TDP could win from Mangalagiri only twice. The last time a TDP leader won from Mangalagiri was in 1985.

Mangalagiri assembly election results- 2024

Candidate Party Votes Nara Lokesh TDP 1,67,710 Murugudu Lavanya YSRCP 76,297 Jonna Sivasankara Rao CPM 2,629

Lokesh celebrated the victory by cutting a cake and kissing his mother Nara Bhuvaneshwari after it was clear that TDP was heading for a landslide victory on Tuesday afternoon.

Mangalagiri assembly election results- 2019

Candidate Party Votes/Vote share (%) Alla Ramakrishna Reddy YSRCP 1,08,464 (47.47) Nara Lokesh TDP 1,03,127 (45.14)

Muppalla Nageswara Rao CPI 10,135 (4.4)

Mangalagiri assembly election results- 2014

Candidate Party Votes/ Vote share (%) Alla Ramakrishna Reddy YRCP 88,977 (44.73) Ganji Chiranjeevi TDP 88,965 (44.72) Jonnadula Veera Raghavulu CPM 6,627 (3.34)

Mangalagiri assembly election results- 2009

Candidate Party Votes/Vote share (%) Kamala Kandru INC 52,585 (32.54) Tammietty janaki Devi PRAP 39,823 (24.65) Dontireddy Srinivaa Kumari CPM 25,525 (15.8)