AP Lok Sabha polls: Nara Lokesh wins Mangalagiri seat by 91,413 votes

Registers victory for TDP in Mangalagiri after 39 years

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 4th June 2024 10:00 pm IST
TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has won from Mangalagiri assem,bly constituency with a margin of 91,413 votes.
Nara Lokesh kissing his mother on the cheek after winning the Mangalagiri assembly election.

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has won the election from Mangalagiri assembly constituency by a margin of 91,413 votes by defeating his nearest rival YSRCP candidate Murugudu Lavanya. Lokesh had lost the 2019 assembly from here in the hands of YSRCP’s Alla Ramakrishna Reddy by a margin of 5,337 votes.

Nominated as an MLC in 2014 when TDP was in power, Lokesh has struggled to win the electorate in 2019. He will be entering the AP assembly for the first time now, as he, along with his party, have cruised their way to power in the state by decimating the YSRCP in 2024 assembly elections.

In the fifteen times election were held in the constituency, TDP could win from Mangalagiri only twice. The last time a TDP leader won from Mangalagiri was in 1985.

MS Education Academy

Mangalagiri assembly election results- 2024

CandidatePartyVotes
Nara LokeshTDP1,67,710
Murugudu LavanyaYSRCP76,297
Jonna Sivasankara RaoCPM2,629

Lokesh celebrated the victory by cutting a cake and kissing his mother Nara Bhuvaneshwari after it was clear that TDP was heading for a landslide victory on Tuesday afternoon.

Mangalagiri assembly election results- 2019

Candidate PartyVotes/Vote share (%)
Alla Ramakrishna ReddyYSRCP1,08,464 (47.47)
Nara LokeshTDP1,03,127 (45.14)

Muppalla Nageswara Rao		CPI10,135 (4.4)

Mangalagiri assembly election results- 2014

CandidatePartyVotes/ Vote share (%)
Alla Ramakrishna ReddyYRCP88,977 (44.73)
Ganji ChiranjeeviTDP88,965 (44.72)
Jonnadula Veera RaghavuluCPM6,627 (3.34)

Mangalagiri assembly election results- 2009

Candidate PartyVotes/Vote share (%)
Kamala KandruINC52,585 (32.54)
Tammietty janaki DeviPRAP39,823 (24.65)
Dontireddy Srinivaa KumariCPM25,525 (15.8)
Also Read
TDP candidate from Guntur set to become richest MP in Lok Sabha

Tags
Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 4th June 2024 10:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button