AP man attacks sister with axe over land dispute; arrested as video surfaces

Hyderabad: A man attacked his sister with an axe over a land dispute at Penakacherla village in Garladinne mandal of Anantapur district on Tuesday, July 9, severely injuring her.

According to reports, there has been a longstanding dispute between the siblings over a house site in Penakacherla village, where the victim, Mahaboobi, has been residing for months. The accused had threatened the victim to vacate the plot.

When she failed to do so, on Tuesday, the accused repeatedly attacked Mahaboobi with an axe, ignoring her cries, even as bystanders attempted to intervene.

The incident has gained attention across social media platforms. The disturbing video footage shows the victim trying to defend herself against relentless blows from her brother, who disregarded her desperate attempts to stop the assault.

The accused identified as Jilani was taken into custody after the video surfaced on social media and a case was registered. Further investigation is underway.