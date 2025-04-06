AP man attacks son-in-law, later found dead in ‘revenge killing’

A 60-year-old man was found murdered in the Palnadu district on Friday, April 4, in a suspected revenge killing linked to a long-standing family dispute.

The victim has been identified as Palla Harishchandra, a resident of Pashuvemula village in Macherla Mandal.

According to reports, the victim was abducted on April 2 near Satyanarayana Swamy Temple in Hill Colony. Police suspect that he was taken by his son-in-law’s relatives and later killed in a remote field near Kotturu between Macherla and Nagarjuna Sagar. His body was found covered with palm leaves.

The murder is believed to be in retaliation for an axe attack four months ago, in which the victim and his son Muralikrishna allegedly assaulted his son-in-law Bezwada Brahmam and other members of his family during a domestic dispute. Brahmam’s brother Ramesh suffered serious head injuries and remains in a coma.

After the incident, Harishchandra left the village and took shelter in Telangana. He returned in February and again in April to collect his pension, during which time he was abducted and killed.

Police have registered a murder case against the five accused.

Further investigation is ongoing.







