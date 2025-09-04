AP man kills children, ends life in Telangana over family dispute

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh burnt his children to death and took his own life following a family dispute.

The gruesome incident occurred on August 31 but only surfaced on Thursday, September 4. Gutta Venkateswarlu, hailing from Prakasam district, left his residence along with two daughters and a son: eight-year-old Mokshita, six-year-old Lucky and one-year-old Sivadharmateja, following a dispute with his wife.

Locals found his lifeless body alongside a can of pesticide on the outskirts of the Nagarkurnool district with no traces of the children. A case was registered, and a search team was formed to locate the children.

Earlier, Vemkateshwarlu and his children were seen at the Dindi project in Nalgonda district. According to reports, the Nagarkurnool police initially suspected a suicide as a can of pesticide was found near the man’s body.

A case was registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Veldanda police station.

BNSS section 194 outlines the police procedure for investigating unnatural deaths, suicides, and accidents. It mandates that when information about such a death is received, the police must inform the nearest executive magistrate, conduct a preliminary investigation at the scene in the presence of local witnesses, and prepare an inquest report detailing the apparent cause of death and injuries.

This report must be signed and forwarded to the Magistrate within 24 hours.

Further details regarding the case are awaited.