AP minister launches smart ration card drive for 1.46 cr beneficiaries

Tenali: Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Sunday distributed smart ration cards in Tenali constituency, which he represents.

A total of 1.46 crore beneficiaries across Andhra Pradesh will receive smart ration cards, including 5.85 lakh in Guntur district and 83,000 in Tenali constituency.

“The door-to-door distribution of smart ration cards was launched at Nandivelugu in Tenali constituency, Guntur district,” Manohar said in a press release.

The Andhra Pradesh government is extending smart ration card services to 1.46 crore beneficiaries, ensuring ration benefits reach more than four crore people across the state.

Smart Ration Cards distribution in Nandivelugu village by AP Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar,Union state minister Dr Pemmasani and Ex minister,MLC and TDP Tenali assembly constituency incharge Alapati pic.twitter.com/W8nczWcCZa — Drvemuriseshagirirao (@Drvemuriseshag2) August 31, 2025

He said the NDA coalition government “is delivering unmatched welfare despite financial challenges.”

Manohar noted that the smart ration cards will be distributed door-to-door by September 15.

Ration supplies, including red gram, palm oil, and wheat, are distributed through 29,000 fair price shops across the state.