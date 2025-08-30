Telangana: Flood warning issued for Godavari river in Mulugu

Hyderabad: A flood warning has been issued for the Godavari River in Eturunagaram village of Mulugu district, as the river continues to flow over its warning level on Saturday, August 30.

The warning has been issued from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on August 30.

At 12:00 pm, the river was flowing at a level of 74.19 m, which is 0.86 m above its warning level of 73.33 m and 1.64 m below its danger level of 75.83 m.

On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) reported that floodwaters are rising in both the Krishna and Godavari rivers, with the former experiencing an inflow and outflow of 4.05 lakh cusecs and the latter 5.31 lakh cusecs.

Amid heavy rainfall at various places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Krishna river at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada received inflows and outflows amounting to 4.05 lakh cusecs and the Godavari river at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district received 5.31 lakh cusecs.

“First-level warning has been issued at Prakasam Barrage. Inflows and outflows at Prakasam Barrage were 4.05 lakh cusecs,” said APSDMA managing director Prakhar Jain in an official release.

At Srisailam Dam, Krishna river floodwater inflows were recorded at 3.06 lakh cusecs and outflows at 3.62 lakh cusecs, followed by inflows of 2.69 lakh cusecs and outflows of 3.17 lakh cusecs at Nagarjuna Sagar and inflows of 3.13 lakh cusecs and outflows of 3.72 lakh cusecs at Pulichintala, Jain said.

The APSDMA managing director has alerted people living near the banks, low-lying areas, and the riparian regions of both rivers to take precautions and cautioned Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrants against crossing streams and canals while immersing idols.