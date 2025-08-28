Floodwater inflows rising in Krishna, Godavari rivers as heavy rains lash AP

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Thursday said floodwaters are rising in both Krishna and Godavari rivers, with the former clocking an inflow and outflow of 4.05 lakh cusecs and the latter 5.31 lakh cusecs.

Amid heavy rainfall at various places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Krishna river at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada received inflows and outflows amounting to 4.05 lakh cusecs and the Godavari river at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district 5.31 lakh cusecs.

“First level warning has been issued at Prakasam Barrage. Inflows and outflows at Prakasam Barrage were 4.05 lakh cusecs,” said APSDMA managing director Prakhar Jain in an official release.

As floodwaters gushed intensely at Prakasam Barrage, they were recorded at 3.62 lakh cusecs by 10.45 am itself today, he said.

At Srisailam Dam, Krishna river floodwater inflows were recorded at 3.06 lakh cusecs and outflows at 3.62 lakh cusecs, followed by inflows of 2.69 lakh cusecs and outflows of 3.17 lakh cusecs at Nagarjuna Sagar and inflows of 3.13 lakh cusecs and outflows of 3.72 lakh cusecs at Pulichintala, Jain said.

Noting that floodwater inflows are rising slightly in the Godavari river, he said its water level at Bhadrachalam in Telangana stood at 37.7 ft, followed by a water level of 15.78 metres at Kunavaram and 10.16 metres at Polavaram.

At Dowleswaram, Jain said floodwater inflows could reach the first warning level in the Godavari river by Friday.

He alerted people living by the banks, low lying areas and the riparian regions of both the rivers to take precautions.

Jain also cautioned Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrants who come to immerse idols, and advised people against crossing streams and canals.