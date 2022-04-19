AP: Naidu, Nara Lokesh booked for inciting public against cops

A case has been registered against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh for creating disturbance and instigating people against the police.

The duo allegedly shared a tweet based on a false report which states that an eight-month-old baby, who was being taken to the hospital, died after the traffic was held up due to a victory rally of Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Usha Sricharan.

YSR Congress Party leader, Kongara Bhaskar, filed a complaint with the Kalyandurg circle inspector Tejo Murthy and an FIR was registered under section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Sunday.

The circle inspector said, “We have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Mr. Bhaskar, and further action will depend on investigation. The law will take its course.”

The parents of the baby claimed that their daughter died due to a traffic jam caused by the minister Usha’s rally. However, the Superintendent of Police, Fakeerappa Kaginelli, while dismissing all claims said that the family was not stopped anywhere on their way to the hospital and due traffic measures were taken.

CCTV footage with the real-time GPS location of the person who brought the baby to the hospital was made public by the SP to prove his claim.