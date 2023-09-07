AP: No room for despair amid country’s state of affairs, says AIMPLB Prez

Hyderabad: The President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, presided over a public meeting titled ‘Islah-e-Muashera’ at the High School Ground in Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh.

The gathering saw participation from hundreds of attendees, hailing from Kurnool and nearby villages.

Addressing the audience, President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani offered guidance to the Muslim community and said that despite the current challenges faced by the country, there is no room for despair. He urged Muslims to remain steadfast in their faith, guard against shirk and prioritize the safety and well-being of future generations.

The event featured speeches from prominent figures, including Maulana Dr. Yaseen Ali Osmani, the Secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Dr. Mohammad Mateenuddin Qadri, a Member of the AIMPLB, and Maulana Mufti Omar Abedin. These speakers not only highlighted the responsibilities of Muslims but also urged the community to abstain from sinful behavior and adhere to Islamic Shariah principles.

Additionally, they emphasized the importance of preserving the integrity of Islamic Shariah, stating that while adaptation and progress are possible in various aspects of life, Islamic Shariah principles remain inviolable.

The speakers affirmed their commitment to unite under the banner of the AIMPLB to counter any efforts made by government bodies or institutions that could potentially undermine these principles.

The meeting drew a substantial attendance, including a significant number of young individuals, scholars, and community members. The event concluded with a prayer led by the President of the AIMPLB, fostering a sense of unity and purpose among the attendees.