AP: One killed as reactor explodes at pharma unit Anakapalli

Anakapalli: One person was killed after a reactor exploded at a pharma company in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

A huge #explosion took place at the #GFMS pharma factory in the #Achyutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in #Anakapalli district today.

1 person has been reported died, while 3 others have been injured. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.

The blast occurred at GMFC labs private limited at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Anakapalli district Superintendent of Police Gowthami Sali said.

As soon as the information was received, three fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Nearby factories have been shut as a safety measure, as informed by Anakapalli district fire officer Lakshman Swami. Further details are awaited.