AP: One killed as reactor explodes at pharma unit Anakapalli

The blast occurred at GMFC labs private limited at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Anakapalli district Superintendent of Police Gowthami Sali said.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Published: 31st January 2023 6:10 pm IST
Smoke emanating from the GFMS pharma factory in Anakapalli district, AP, on Tuesday

Anakapalli: One person was killed after a reactor exploded at a pharma company in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

As soon as the information was received, three fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Nearby factories have been shut as a safety measure, as informed by Anakapalli district fire officer Lakshman Swami. Further details are awaited.

