‘AP or Pak?’ BJP protestors demand Jinnah tower be renamed, arrested

Amaravati: BJP leaders including party national secretary Sunil Deodhar were taken into police custody in Guntur on Tuesday after they protested that the famous Jinnah Tower be renamed after the late President APJ Abdul Kalam.

The leaders, after a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), decided to organise a protest march to Jinnah Tower, but their plans were foiled by the police.

For the last few months, the BJP and other right-wing organizations in Guntur have been demanding to rename Jinnah Tower into APJ Abdul Kalam. However, the Andhra Pradesh government ignored them.

Condemning the police action against his party members, BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted, “Wondering if we are in the AP or in Pakistan?”

State BJP president Somu Veerraju said not only their party but also the people demand that the tower be renamed.