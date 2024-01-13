AP: Pawan Kalyan meets TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravathi

Amaravathi: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan party chief met Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday in Amaravathi.

Pawan Kalyan met former Andhra Pradesh CM at the Undavalli residence in the state capital.

Also Read AP: Ambati Rayudu meets JSP chief Pawan Kalyan post quitting YSRCP

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh was also present during the meeting.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh High Court granted bail to former CM N Chandrababu Naidu in three cases including the Inner Ring Road case, the Liquor case and the Sand Policy case.

The High Court ordered Naidu to cooperate with the investigation of the case.

The Court also ordered not to mention matters related to the case anywhere in public meetings and media platforms.

In May 2022, the CID registered an FIR against Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr P Narayana, Heritage Foods Ltd, and others, for alleged irregularities in the construction of an Inner Ring Road in Amaravati.

Earlier, in a significant political development, former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Nallagatla Swamidas and his wife Sudharani, who represented the Tiruvuru constituency in the NTR district, joined the YSR Congress party on Thursday.

The formal induction took place at the Chief Minister’s camp office, where Chief Minister YS Jagan was present to welcome the new members.

Swamidas, a two-time TDP MLA from Tiruvur, emerged victorious in the elections held in 1994 and 1999.

His decision to switch party allegiance marks a notable shift in the political landscape of the region.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has released the third list of in-charges for six parliamentary and 15 assembly constituencies.

SRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the list of in-charges on January 11, in the run-up to the upcoming state assembly and Lok Sabha elections this year.

Notably, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, who quit the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to join the ruling YSRCP a day earlier, has been given the responsibility of his sitting parliamentary seat.

Apart from Vijayawada, the party has named the in-charges of five other parliamentary constituencies. This includes Perada Tilak for Srikakulam, Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi from Visakhapatnam, Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav for Eluru, Gummanur Jayaram for Kurnool and Koneti Adimulam for the Tirupati parliamentary constituency.