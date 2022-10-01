AP: Petition filed against Bigg Boss claiming show unfit for family viewing

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most successful and highly-rated reality shows in the Telugu television arena. It got done with five seasons and the sixth season is currently being telecasted on Star Maa. Along with its popularity, Bigg Boss always draws criticism for its content.

In the past, CPI leader Narayana fired at Bigg Boss makers and called it an obscene show. He lashed out at Akkineni Nagarjuna for hosting such a show. Now, a petition is filed in the High Court requesting the magistrate to stall the telecast of the show.

An advocate named Shiva Prasad Reddy filed the petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He said the show is filled with content which is unsuitable for family viewing. He also alleged that the show is not following the time slot for bold shows as per Indian Broadcasting Foundation’s (IBF) guidelines. The AP High Court will look into the petition today.

It has to be seen what will be the verdict on the Bigg Boss show. On the flip side, Bigg Boss season 6 got done with three weeks and is currently in the fourth week of its run. Shani and Neha Choudhary got eliminated so far in the show.