AP poised to release 3,850 cusecs of water into Jeedipalli Reservoir

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday directed officials to complete final preparations well in advance to ensure the timely release of 3,850 cusecs of water into the Jeedipalli Reservoir under Phase-1 of the Handri–Neeva Project from July 15.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh’s continuous efforts over the past year to ensure irrigation water for the Rayalaseema region are now yielding significant results, said an official press release.

“From July 15, 3,850 cusecs of water will be released into the Jeedipalli Reservoir under Phase‑1 of the Handri–Neeva Project. The chief minister instructed officials to complete final preparations a few days in advance to ensure timely water release,” said the press release.

Also Read Couple held for cheating investors of Rs 2 cr in Hyderabad

Water from Jeedipalli will then be used to fill the Gollapalli, Marala, and Cherlopalli reservoirs.

The CM instructed officials to use the full 3,850 cusecs of water released through the Handri–Neeva canals to fill all reservoirs and tanks in Rayalaseema during a review meeting at his camp office.

Naidu observed that every drop of water must be used wisely and directed officials to implement a comprehensive and coordinated plan for efficient water management, with particular attention to groundwater recharge.

Meanwhile, officials informed the CM that all districts except Kadapa have received normal rainfall so far, while forecasts for the coming days are optimistic.

Currently, the state’s reservoirs hold 419 TMC of water, logging a significant increase from the 182 TMC stored at the same time last year, representing a gain of 236 TMC, the release added.