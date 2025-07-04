Couple held for cheating investors of Rs 2 cr in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A couple from Andhra Pradesh was arrested on Thursday, July 3 for cheating investors and job seekers in Hyderabad of Rs 2.1 crore.

The accused, identified as P Ujwala and Mahesh P, are natives of Nellore. Previously they resided at KPHB in Hyderabad. They lured investors by promising good returns upon investments in their real estate company, Christ Properties. Mahesh was the director of the company and Ujwala was the nominee.

According to the police, the couple approached retired people and enticed them with lucrative offers on investments. The victims were offered a 2 percent return on investment.

Also Read VHPS demands 6K Aasara pension for differently-abled

They also collected money from job aspirants, promising them backdoor jobs. However, after collecting the money they did not respond to the victims and fled their residence.

Based on a complaint, the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) registered a case and arrested the couple.