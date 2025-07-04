Couple held for cheating investors of Rs 2 cr in Hyderabad

After collecting the money they did not respond to the victims and fled their residence.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th July 2025 7:43 pm IST
An image depicting an arrested person used for representational purpose
Representational image

Hyderabad: A couple from Andhra Pradesh was arrested on Thursday, July 3 for cheating investors and job seekers in Hyderabad of Rs 2.1 crore.

The accused, identified as P Ujwala and Mahesh P, are natives of Nellore. Previously they resided at KPHB in Hyderabad. They lured investors by promising good returns upon investments in their real estate company, Christ Properties. Mahesh was the director of the company and Ujwala was the nominee.

According to the police, the couple approached retired people and enticed them with lucrative offers on investments. The victims were offered a 2 percent return on investment.

MS Creative School

They also collected money from job aspirants, promising them backdoor jobs. However, after collecting the money they did not respond to the victims and fled their residence.

Based on a complaint, the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) registered a case and arrested the couple.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th July 2025 7:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button